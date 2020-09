Online gambling has helped Sky City make a profit this year.

That's despite closures due to the convention centre fire and Covid-19 lockdowns.

The casino operator's profit after tax was down 60 per cent on last year to $66 million.

A new online gaming service saw an increase in gamblers during the second lockdown and helped with revenue.

However, nearly 1000 employees have been made redundant.