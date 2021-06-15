Online bookings for Great Walks 2021/2022 season open from today

Bookings for New Zealand's Great Walks are set to open from today.

From 9.30am this morning, people can book to walk the Milford, Heaphy and Rakiura tracks.

Routeburn, Paparoa and Lake Waikaremoana tracks and Whanganui Journey are open from tomorrow, while Kepler, Tongariro Northern Circuit and Abel Tasman Coast track can be booked from Thursday.

Department of Conservation's (DOC) Steve Taylor told Breakfast despite the borders being closed last year there was a 75 per cent increase in the number of people taking to the Great Walks.

This was in comparison to the year before and the increase was recorded from December 2020 to February 28, 2021.

Taylor described the walks as "incredibly popular" and said Kiwis have a "love affair with Great Walks".

Fiordland (file picture). Source: istock.com