TODAY |

Online bookings for DOC huts, campsites open today for 2021/2022 season

Source:  1 NEWS

Those booking Department of Conservation huts and campsites are advised to be flexible and have a backup as online bookings for the 2021/2022 season open today. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Department of Conservation’s Steve Taylor says it’s best to be flexible and have a backup. Source: Breakfast

From 9.30am, DOC will open up online bookings for its more than 900 huts and 300 campsites from July until June 2022. 

DOC's Steve Taylor told Breakfast the best thing to do is research tracks beforehand and have "more flexibility" when it comes to deciding what ones to go on.

"When the bookings go live, be prepared for your first option but make sure you have a backup."

He said within two days to half a day, the most popular periods get booked up. 

This includes Christmas and long weekends. 

This season, Taylor said DOC was "trying something different" and had a different approach this year.

Differential pricing for international visitors is back and applies to seven of the 10 Great Walks. 

There is also an extension of season pricing and the introduction of weekend pricing for a small number of the most-used huts. 

Online bookings for July to June 2022 are open in stages between today and May 18, 2021.

Great Walk bookings open between June 15 and 17, 2021.

New Zealand
Tourism
Travel
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Israel Dagg: We've got to get rid of the All Blacks' dual playmaker system for good
2
Seven people injured, some critically, in multi-vehicle Papakura crash
3
Teenage boy sleeping in dumpster killed in South Australia accident
4
Concrete contractor owes tens of thousands to customers across Waikato for jobs he never completed
5
Exclusive: NZ Rugby in talks for All Blacks-Tonga at Mt Smart to be first Test this year
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:56

Man charged with four counts of attempted murder over Dunedin Countdown attack
07:57

Budget spending should target Kiwis 'doing it toughest' - economists

Morning Briefing May 11: Pay freeze fallout overshadows looming Budget
02:16

Man who spent time in eight state institutions as boy says he'll 'never heal' from abuse