Online bookings for DOC huts, campsites open today for 2021/2022 season

Those booking Department of Conservation huts and campsites are advised to be flexible and have a backup as online bookings for the 2021/2022 season open today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

From 9.30am, DOC will open up online bookings for its more than 900 huts and 300 campsites from July until June 2022.

DOC's Steve Taylor told Breakfast the best thing to do is research tracks beforehand and have "more flexibility" when it comes to deciding what ones to go on.

"When the bookings go live, be prepared for your first option but make sure you have a backup."

He said within two days to half a day, the most popular periods get booked up.

This includes Christmas and long weekends.

This season, Taylor said DOC was "trying something different" and had a different approach this year.

Differential pricing for international visitors is back and applies to seven of the 10 Great Walks.

There is also an extension of season pricing and the introduction of weekend pricing for a small number of the most-used huts.

Online bookings for July to June 2022 are open in stages between today and May 18, 2021.