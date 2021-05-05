TODAY |

Online banking services return to normal for Westpac, ASB customers following outage

Source:  1 NEWS

Online banking services for Westpac and ASB customers have returned to normal after going down this afternoon amid internet connectivity concerns in Australia.

View of an illuminated Westpac logo behind a glass wall in the Queenstreet mall in Brisbane. Source: istock.com

Westpac customers on both sides of the Tasman were affected while customers of ASB, and its owner, Commonweath, also experienced issues.

"This issue has been resolved and access to Westpac One has been restored. We apologise for the inconvenience," Westpac said today on Facebook.

ASB Bank said on Facebook today that its FastNet Classic and ASB Mobile services were temporarily unavailable but its services have since returned to "operating as normal".

"We will continue to monitor this overnight. We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience."

The Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, and ANZ banking apps have also been offline amid wider internet connectivity issues in Australia, according to the Financial Review.


New Zealand
Business
Australia
