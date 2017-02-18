ONL_TEST_V2_A18

 

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

New Zealand


1 NEWS

All Black Sione Lauaki at the All Blacks media session at the Heritage Hotel, Auckland on Wednesday 31 August, 2005. Photo: Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT 133132

Live stream from Auckland funeral: Farewell to All Blacks star Sione Lauaki


01:37
Lauaki was fare-welled today, with Stephanie Lauaki talking about the influene of the former All Black on their children.

'He was the person we all needed him to be' – Sione Lauaki's wife Stephanie's beautiful tribute

Dan Carter took to Instagram upon his arrival back into New Zealand.

Dan Carter returns to New Zealand amidst drink driving scandal

It happened in Houston but it seems Jesse "Tex" Leos's catching skills may have been honed by his time playing football in Geelong, Australia.

Watch: Good save! Quick-thinking worker catches toddler with one hand as he topples off counter

An engraving of a swastika and Adolf Hitler's name are seen on the back of Hitler's personal traveling telephone at Alexander Historical Auctions in Chesapeake City, Md., Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. Auction house president Bill Panagopulos says Russian officers gave the phone to Brig. Sir Ralph Rayner during a visit to Hitler's Berlin bunker in 1945. Rayner's son is now selling it. Panagopulos says bidding will start at $100,000 this weekend. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Hitler's 'weapon of mass distruction' up for auction

The phone, which Hitler used to give orders that took many lives, has already had bids of over $140K.

01:18
Participants include designer Diane von Furstenberg and models Doutzen Kroes and Winnie Harlow.

Watch: Fashion industry takes on Trump in 'I Am an Immigrant' video

A day after New York fashion week finishes, 81 fashion celebrities stand together against Trump's immigration ban.


