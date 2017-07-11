One-year-old boy's life support turned off after tragic Auckland bus crash that claimed the life of his father

A one-year-old boy's life support has been turned off this morning after being in intensive care since a car accident in Mt Eden, Auckland, on Tuesday.

The boy's father, 51-year-old Christopher Francis Tobin, was also killed in the crash.

The sister to the deceased boy also involved in the crash, a two-year-old girl, is in a stable condition in hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Waitemata Serious Crash Unit Acting Sergeant Colin Nuttall said police are continuing their investigation into the cause of the crash.

"Police can confirm that the deceased was the father of the two children," Sergeant Nuttall said.

"Our deepest thoughts and sympathies are with the family at this very difficult time."