One year on, Golden Bay farmer's Meat the Need charity has given 410k meals

New Zealand is a country rich with meat and produce, yet many families are still going without.

Seeing that need, a Golden Bay farmer decided to do something about it, launching a scheme called Meat the Need.

One year on, Wayne Langford’s mince packs are reaching foodbanks right across the country and making a world of difference.

Former All Black Sir Michael Jones has even been taking delivery of them at his Auckland foodbank.

“Meat is expensive. All that care and concern for the most vulnerable is wrapped up in this little pack,” Sir Michael says.

Since May last year, Langford has been rounding up farmers to donate meat processed by Silver Fern Farms for distribution to those in need.

“In the past year we have put out about 410,000 meals across the country, so that’s been pretty impressive really and more than we ever thought we’d achieve in the first year,” he told Seven Sharp.

“It’s one thing to have all these bright ideas when milking in the cow shed in the morning but it’s another for them to actually come off and help feed New Zealand.”

Langford has big plans, with a milk company now jumping on board to offer milk.