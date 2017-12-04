'One of the worst years' for hay fever sufferers, pollen expert says

Source:
According to a pollen expert, pollen is thriving in the air after a "long, hot month."
Dr Katherine Holt from Massey University's school of agriculture and environment said 2017 has been one of the worst years for hay fever sufferers.
"The past month of November has been unusually dry, because of that it has made the pollen more abundant so we've had more days of people suffering.
"Going on the weather, it has been one of the worst years," Dr Holt said.
She said rural areas are generally the worst as "a lot of grass pollen is being produced."
"Areas like the Waikato experience more symptoms and suffering than Auckland."
She said climate change also has an effect on hay fever.
"Warm weather encourages plant growth so as the climate warms and as we increase the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, this leads to better conditions for plant growth and the more pollen being produced."
