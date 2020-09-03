One of world's largest cargo planes lands in Auckland, with America's Cup challenger boat inside

One of the world's largest cargo planes has toched down in Auckland carrying an America's Cup challenger's boat.
The Antonov AN-124 landed at Auckland Airport this morning after flying from Rhode Island on to Chicago, and then Honolulu.
American Magic, taking a crack at the cup for the New York Yacht Club, had their first AC75 yacht delivered to New Zealand at the end of June by sea.
The four-engine AN-124 aircraft is the smaller variant of the six-engine Antonov AN-225 Mriya.
It has a take-off weight of 400 tonnes, is 69 metres long and has a wingspan of 73 metres.
It's not the first time an AN-124 has come to Auckland - pop star Taylor Swift used them to transport her gear here in 2018.