 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


One week on: Crews continue efforts to suppress Port Hills hot spots

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | NZN

Firefighters haven't yet strangled the blaze in Christchurch's Port Hills and say a lot more work is needed as temperatures and winds are predicted to rise.

It's a time for containment along the perimeter of the giant Port Hills fire.
Source: 1 NEWS

Civil Defence advises aircraft are working today to douse hot spots but low cloud is restricting flying some areas. They say the cloud is expected to lift early this afternoon.

With hundreds still unable to return to their homes, officials are warning the week-old blaze, which has destroyed nine houses, left two homes partially damaged and scorched more than 2000 hectares, still has the potential to flare up again.

"We've got the fire under control, but we've yet to get a full stranglehold on it,'' Civil Defence incident controller Richard McNamara said.

Thermal imaging shows hotspots of 300C to 400C.

"We've got some very steep slopes, and fire intensity doubles for every 10 degrees of slope - we're looking at 30 degree slopes, which means the fires are six times the intensity they would be on the flat."

Secretary Derek Best said many firefighters believe if they had been put into action sooner, more houses would have been saved.
Source: 1 NEWS

There was more heavy machinery work to do on the 35km perimeter and more fire retardant drops were needed, he said.

Up to 150 firefighters, some from as far away as Invercargill and Palmerston North, will work on the fire in the coming week.

Given the drier conditions forecast, Mr McNamara said they would be monitoring the threat of flare-ups for at least another week.

MetService is predicting temperatures to rise to the mid to high 20s over the next few days.

Lead firefighting helicopter pilot Alan Beck says burnt out and blackened areas were giving the public something of a false impression.

"People look at everything blackened, with no smoke, and they think it's all over - it's not," Mr Beck said.

The worst has passed, but authorities are still battling hard to ensure there is no flare-up in Christchurch.
Source: 1 NEWS

"This is one of the most dangerous fires I've worked on in my 45 years of flying."

More than 200 residents from Kennedys Bush Road, Hoon Hay Valley Road and parts of Worsley Road gained temporary access to their properties yesterday to retrieve pets and valuables and assess damage.

However, Rural Fire liaison officer Darrin Woods said because of residual heat it's unlikely that further restricted access will be allowed today.

Around 40 properties remain without power because of the fires.


Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

02:18
Crews are still working to get the fire fully under control as residents wait to go home.

'The information channel has been absolutely atrocious' – Port Hills residents still waiting for the all clear
01:23
The video released by the NZDF shares their hopes and fears as they continue to dampen down hotspots.

Port Hills blaze 'under control', says fire chief
01:51
This is the 2011 terror attack in Kabul, where Corporal David Askin, along with other Kiwi military SAS soldiers, saved dozens at the Intercontinental Hotel.

Wife of fallen Port Hills fire fighting pilot 'overwhelmed' with over $210k raised on Givealittle
00:39
Residents were allowed temporary access to their homes inside cordons this morning.

Port Hills fire evacuees return home temporarily to gather 'precious' essentials

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Cantabrians feel 'rolling earthquake rather than a violent one'

00:33
2
A man captured the moment an erratic driver kills a woman when he drove on the wrong side of the road.

Video: Shocking scenes as erratic driver crosses onto wrong side of Aussie road, killing motorist

3
1 NEWS

Man arrested over scam targeting elderly people across New Zealand

00:17
4
Summary: Queen Halaevalu Mata'aho, 90, was brought to New Zealand last week with minor health issues.

Tributes paid after Tongan King's mother passes away in Auckland

00:54
5
John Plumtree spoke of his history with the former Wallaby, including a possible union in their native South Africa.

'I tried to get him to the Sharks, it's shocked all of us' – Hurricanes assistant coach devastated by passing of Dan Vickerman

00:31
The Hurricanes skipper is targeting an improved start to the competition after last year, when his side take on the Sunwolves in Japan.

'We were fat and slow last year' – Dane Coles raring to go for new Super Rugby season

The Hurricanes skipper wants an improved start to the competition after last year, when his side take on the Sunwolves in Japan.

00:17
David Goffin is about to hit the world top 10, but he may not be celebrating with his beloved after this slip.

Belgian tennis ace thanks his girlfriends in embarrassing on-court interview

David Goffin may not be celebrating with his beloved after this slip.

00:53
The Labour leader says Cadbury is unlawfully "gagging" its workforce amidst the news it is closing.

'They are doing it out of greed' - Andrew Little criticises Cadbury for Dunedin factory closure

The Dunedin Cadbury factory is set to close next year.


03:48
Many credit Aj Hackett with inventing it, but Chris Sigglekow in fact took the first leap.

Real story of NZ's bungee pioneers coming to the screen

Many credit Aj Hackett with inventing it, but Chris Sigglekow in fact took the first leap.

02:07

Should NZ have pavement lights to stop smartphone zombies from walking into traffic?

You're texting with your head down. So should you be warned you're in danger?


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ