TODAY |

One week after Wellington train derailment, KiwiRail no closer to knowing cause

Gia Garrick
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Transport
Wellington
Gia Garrick

A week on from a freight train derailment that saw Wellington’s commuter network grind to a halt, KiwiRail is no closer to knowing what caused it.

The state company is conducting its own internal investigation, alongside the official one by the independent Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC).

Chief operating officer Todd Moyle said KiwiRail is co-operating fully to assist TAIC "at all levels" but said there is no immediate clear cause for last Wednesday’s derailment.

"KiwiRail is continuing to examine and analyse in detail all the data and records associated with the incident, including issues such as the condition of the wagons involved and track geometry," he said.

"Key to this analysis will be modelling the interaction between the wagons and the track as there is no obvious immediate cause."

The company did not say whether there was an aspect of human error, nor whether that might contributes to the complexities of the investigation.

It also could not put a timeframe on any outcome or when any of the results from their testing might be available "because of the nature of the work".

"It is important that the investigation work is completed thoroughly and accurately to ensure that the root cause is correctly identified," Mr Moyle said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Thousands of people in the capital faced big delays. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Transport
Wellington
Gia Garrick
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:02
The 38-year-old's family have confirmed the death and are gathering in Wellington.
'I could foresee the fall' - Robbie Magasiva speaks about tragic death of brother Pua
2
1 NEWS Sport reporter Guy Heveldt goes behind the scenes at the Cricket World Cup to get a better understanding of the Indian superstar.
India's media analyse the swagger radiating from Virat Kohli - 'Two more games and he's got immortality'
3
A stop for speeding turned ugly for rider Bryce Yakish, who was attacked by Robert Smith.
Watch: Dashcam shows gun-wielding Iowa cop using excessive force against motorcyclist
4
Police are calling for information on Thomas Holland of New Plymouth, whose body was found in Taranaki on Saturday.
Police name wanted criminal with gang connections as man found dead in Taranaki creek
5
Seven Sharp and Flight Centre have teamed up to make it right.
Kiwi family gifted $7000 travel package after boy burnt by hot seat at Aussie theme park
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:05
It would be the first time such fees have been imposed.

Farmers annoyed, others overjoyed as Govt rolls out details of electric vehicle discount

Do you recognise these men? Police seek information after Riccarton bar assault
01:53

Watchdog criticises Auckland police for losing track of man's firearms
The attacker was diagnosed with being in a psychotic state before the vicious attack.

Nelson MP Nick Smith calls on hospital bosses to apologise to victim of brutal rape