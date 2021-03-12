One-way travel bubble with Australia kicks back into action today

The one-way travel bubble with Australia is back up and running this morning after a two-week hiatus over Auckland’s Covid-19 cluster.

A handful of flights are leaving Auckland Airport’s international terminal today after Australia announced this week that it would once again be opening its border for quarantine-free travel for Kiwis.

A negative Covid-19 test result 72 hours before flying is still required for international arrivals in Australia.

For Kiwis landing in New South Wales, they have to declare if they’ve been in Auckland in the last two weeks, longer than just a transit period and a Covid test may need to be taken.

For those travelling to Victoria, an orange-zone permit needs to be applied for in order to be granted entry into the state.