One-way quarantine-free travel for seasonal workers announced

One-way quarantine-free travel for Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) workers from some Pacific countries is to start in October.

The countries concerned are Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor made the announcement on Friday.

To minimise risk, these RSE workers will be required to have had at least one vaccine dose, take tests on day zero and day five, and isolate for seven days depending on the day five result.

"We need to take a cautious approach to opening up quarantine-free travel with the Pacific. While Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu haven’t had any community cases of Covid-19, we know first-hand how quickly Delta can spread if it gets in," Hipkins said.

"We are starting solely with RSE workers for several reasons. RSE workers come to New Zealand in a cohort, and stay in employer-arranged accommodation.

"This helps mitigate any additional risk from Covid-19 by ensuring they go into self-isolation in a pre-organised place immediately upon arrival."

"We will be closely monitoring this first stage of one-way quarantine-free travel. Our intention remains to broaden eligibility for quarantine-free entry to New Zealand from these countries and Tokelau when we can be sure it is safe to do so.

"In the meantime, other people entering New Zealand from these countries will need to meet existing MIQ requirements," O'Connor said.

Officials in New Zealand are working with partner Pacific countries and the industry on the final measures that need to be in place, with exact flight dates in October to be confirmed.

