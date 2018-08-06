 

One of two stranded humpback whales in Northland dies, efforts continue to save the other

RNZ
One of two stranded humpback whales in Northland has died this morning as efforts continue to save the other.

The humpbacks, believed to be a mother and calf, were first seen about 100m offshore from Ripiro Beach about 7am and then found stranded about 8.30am, near Baylys Beach.

More than 100 volunteers joined Department of Conservation (DOC) and Project Jonah staff to try and help the whales yesterday, but when the high tide came they could not be floated to deeper water.

The whale survived overnight but the calf died about 7am this morning, Project Jonah said.

DOC Kauri Coast operations manager Stephen Soole it was an emotional situation for many.

"There is a lot of emotion at the moment because we don't like to see these animals in distress and we've got that at the forefront of our mind," Mr Soole said.

"That's why there's so much interest to re-float them and get them back out to sea."

Kaipara Mayor Jason Smith said it was heartbreaking to hear the mother calling to the calf.

Rescuers have a bulldozer at their disposal, as well as floating pontoons that can be used to add buoyancy to the whale should conditions allow.

Ripiro Beach, Northland. Source: Twitter / Project Jonah

"Despite a HUGE effort this afternoon we were unable to refloat the two stranded humpback whales on the high tide," Project Jonah wrote on their Twitter after a failed rescue effort yesterday on Ripiro Beach, Northland. Source: Twitter / Project Jonah
One dead in two-car crash on SH1 at Turangi

1 NEWS
One person is dead after a two car collision in the central North Island town of Turangi this morning.

At 6.25am two cars collided at the bridge on State Highway 1 north of Turangi - 50 kilometres south-west of Taupo. 

The driver of one of the vehicles, a man in his seventies, died. The other driver was not injured.

Police say the road remains partially closed around the crash scene, while the Serious Crash Unit are investigating.

There are stop-go signs at the scene, so traffic travelling north and south should expect delays.

 

Police car generic.
Police car generic. Source: 1 NEWS
