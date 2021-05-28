TODAY |

One of two men charged over South Auckland fatal shooting blows kisses in courtroom at first appearance

Emily van Velthooven, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Two men charged with murder for the death of a 31-year-old man in Ōtāhuhu, South Auckland, over the weekend have made seperate appearances today at the Manukau District Court. 

Alec Moala died at the scene of a shooting on Sunday. Source: Breakfast

The 26-year-old, who has been granted interim name suppression, was escorted by two guards into the courtroom, where he was greeted with shouts of support from a small group seated in the back. 

“I love you, son,” one called out to him. The defendant blew a kiss back to the group. 

The 26-year-old and another man, 28, have been charged with murder after 31-year-old Alec Moala was shot dead on Sunday. 

Emergency services were called to Beatty Street about 2.15am on Sunday. Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to a house on Beatty Street in Ōtāhuhu in the early hours. Moala, 31, was found with critical injuries and died at the scene. 

The 26-year-old didn’t enter a plea and has been remanded in custody until his next appearance at the Auckland High Court on June 16th.

The second man charged with murdering Moala has also appeared in the Manukau District Court. 

The 28-year-old was granted interim name suppression and will remain in custody until his appearance at the Auckland High Court next month. 

One of two men charged over South Auckland fatal shooting blows kisses in courtroom at first appearance
