One of three men who escaped police custody in Levin arrested after tip off from member of the public

A man wanted for escaping police custody in Levin earlier this week is back in police custody.

Police say the 30-year-old was arrested on SH1, Otaki, around 2.25pm today following a report from a member of the public of dangerous driving.

Police continue to seek Te Wera Hemara and Emmanuel Witana, who also escaped police custody with the man in Levin on Wednesday evening.



Police say in a statement that at around 5:40pm on Wednesday, the three were being placed into transport at Levin District Court when one "offender" restrained an officer in order to aid in the escape of three others.

Police say "the three ran from the station and got into the car of a man unknown to them, and demanded he drive away".

"A short time later they got out of this vehicle and left on foot."