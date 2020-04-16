TODAY |

One-third of Kiwi restaurant owners plan to reopen at Alert Level 3 - survey

One-third of all Kiwi restaurants, cafes and takeaways are planning to reopen, once New Zealand moves to Alert Level 3 of the Covid-19 response.

After yesterday's announcement from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed that Level 3 would allow food delivery from contactless takeaway and pick up services, Kiwi establishments are readying to return to work as soon as possible.

However, yesterday's announcement also confirmed that most bars, cafes, restaurants and malls must remain closed if not able to make use of pick up and takeaway servies.

In a survey conducted by the Restaurant Association of New Zealand, roughly one third or around 5000 Kiwi businesses are planning on opening once again, while a further 30 per cent are unsure of what their next move will be.

An additional 39 per cent though, have, said that they will not reopen at Alert Level 3.

"Whilst this is a positive step for our industry, we are still acutely aware of the fact that this will not work for all businesses," said Restaurant Association CEO Marisa Bidois.

"The fact that so many are considering reopening and adapting their business models to accommodate the new rules is testament to the innovative and resilient nature of those that work in hospo.

"Whilst we see this as a positive step, the industry still needs urgent financial relief to enable our business owners to avoid the devastating personal and professional losses that will inevitably occur if more assistance is not offered."

Any decision regarding New Zealand's potential move to Alert Level 3 will be made on Monday.

