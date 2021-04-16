One of these teens with cystic fibrosis has access to a life-saving drug. The other doesn't.

Bella and Osiris, both 17 years old, were born with cystic fibrosis, a life-threatening genetic disease.

The disease affects the lungs, digestive system and other main organs as mucus builds up in the body blocking tubes, ducts and passageways. The life expectancy for someone with cystic fibrosis in New Zealand is mid-to-late 30s.

Both teenagers have a cupboard full of medication and have been confined to home or hospital for most of their lives. But only one of them has had the chance to try a life-saving drug.