One seriously hurt in Southland crash

Source:NZN
One person is thought to be seriously injured, while two emergency helicopters are at the scene of a serious crash in Southland.
A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle.
Source: 1 NEWS
The two-car collision occurred on Milton Highway, near its intersection with SH8, in Clutha District just before 10.30am.
More people may also have been injured, police say.
Crash investigators are set to head to the scene to determine the cause of the crash.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news