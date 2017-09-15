 

'One serious jellyfish' washes up on Auckland's Browns Bay beach

Ashleigh Yates 

ONE NEWS NOW Producer

"One serious jellyfish" has washed up on Auckland's Browns Bay beach, which has left beachgoers and the local community stunned and amazed.

Lion's mane jellyfish washed up on Browns Bay Beach.

Source: Stephanie Pike

Stephanie Pike was walking her dog along the beach this morning when the jellyfish was "pointed out to me by other beach walkers."

She then posted several images to the Browns Bay, North Shore, NZ Facebook page, which has beautifully captured the jellyfish's striking range of pink hues. 

"That's one serious jellyfish on Browns Bay beach!!!," Mrs Pike said. 

Facebook users were quick to comment under the photos, stating that the coast had a "really bad" problem with jellyfish last year, while others noted its beauty. 

Lion's mane jellyfish.

Source: Stephanie Pike.

NIWA's Emeritus Researcher, Dr Dennis Gordon told 1 NEWS the photo shows "the underside of a rather beat-up lion's mane jellyfish."

"Cyanea rosea, a species that is common around New Zealand and in SE Australia," Dr Gordon said. 

"It's early in the season for one this size.

"It has lost its mop of brownish pinkish-purple tentacles."

He said all lion's mane jellyfish sting and should be avoided. 

"They are common in Wellington harbour and Hauraki Gulf in summer.

"Depending on the species, lion’s mane can apparently achieve two metres in diameter. Around 30-35 cm is common locally."

Dr Gordon said there are about 15 species of the jellyfish around the world and "are surprisingly poorly known genetically, even though they are common and annoying."

