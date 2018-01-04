'This one really means business' - Heavy rain and coastal flooding as wild weather slams into North Island

Today's severe storm in the upper North Island kicks off "the first nasty low of 2018", says TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett.

Corbett says those in the central and upper North Island should prepare for "three punches" this afternoon and into the evening, with heavy rain, strong winds and "the risk of some coastal flooding as we get to the king tides later this evening".

"So if you're camping, take some care, come back, make preparations, precautions", he warns.