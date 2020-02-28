One person wins $8.5 million in Lotto Powerball

One person has struck it rich after winning $8.5 million in tonight's Lotto Powerball draw.

One player is $5.5 million richer. Source: 1 NEWS

The winning numbers are, 05, 06, 09, 11, 17, 38 Bonus 07 Powerball 07.

The Powerball winner shared Lotto first division with one other player who took home $500,000.

The winning ticket was sold at Western Heights Foodmarket in Rotorua.

Tonight’s winner is the fourth Powerball winner this year, the win coming just two weeks after a lucky player from Te Aroha scored themselves $4.5 million with Powerball First Division.

One other Lotto player from Auckland will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division tonight. The winning Lotto ticket was sold at Valley Road Superette in Auckland.