One person wins $8.5 million in Lotto Powerball

One person has struck it rich after winning $8.5 million in tonight's Lotto Powerball draw.

The winning numbers are, 05, 06, 09, 11, 17, 38 Bonus 07 Powerball 07.

The Powerball winner shared Lotto first division with one other player who took home $500,000.

The winning ticket was sold at Western Heights Foodmarket in Rotorua.

Tonight’s winner is the fourth Powerball winner this year, the win coming just two weeks after a lucky player from Te Aroha scored themselves $4.5 million with Powerball First Division.

One other Lotto player from Auckland will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division tonight. The winning Lotto ticket was sold at Valley Road Superette in Auckland. 


