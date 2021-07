One person has won $5.3 million in tonight's Lotto Powerball draw.

Source: 1 NEWS

The winning numbers are 06, 08, 23, 29, 34, 40 Bonus 01 Powerball 03.

It comes after an Auckland couple was in 'total disbelief' after a $17m Lotto win just last weekend.

The $17.16 million winning ticket was sold at West City in Auckland and was made up of $17 million from Powerball First Division and $166,667 from Lotto First Division.

Auckland couple in 'total disbelief' after $17m Lotto win