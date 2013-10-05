One person trapped and several people are injured after serious crash near Thames

One person is trapped in a vehicle following a serious crash involving a car and truck near Thames this morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

Another person is believed to have critical injuries and another person has serious injuries after the crash on State Highway 25 in Orongo, Hauraki at 11am.

Senior Sergeant David Raddan said "the road is closed and is expected to remain so for a few hours".

"Diversions are in place down Ngataipua and Hauraki Road," he said.