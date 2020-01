One person has been taken to hospital with "reasonably serious" burns after a house fire in Porirua this morning.

A firefighter operates a fire truck. Source: Luke Appleby/1 NEWS

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS four crews attended the well-ablaze house on Maher Place in Porirua shortly before 4am.

All people have been accounted for, with one taken to hospital, the spokesperson said.