One person sustains serious burns in fire at three-storey building in Whanganui

One person has sustained serious burns in a fire at a three-storey commercial building in Whanganui.

As many as 14 fire crews are responding to a “well-involved” fire after being called to the building at the intersection of Taupo Quay and Victoria Ave at 8.45pm.

The person who sustained serious burns was taken to Whanganui Hospital, a St John spokesperson confirmed.

Fire crews, which includes pumps, specialist and support units, have extinguished the majority of the visible fire on the outside and can now move deeper into the building.

There is currently no confirmation if all persons are accounted for with the FENZ spokesperson unsure if the building is being used as accommodation at this stage.

