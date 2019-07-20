One person sustains serious burns in fire at three-storey building in Whanganui

One person has sustained serious burns in a fire at a three-storey commercial building in Whanganui.

As many as 14 fire crews are responding to a “well-involved” fire after being called to the building at the intersection of Taupo Quay and Victoria Ave at 8.45pm.

The person who sustained serious burns was taken to Whanganui Hospital, a St John spokesperson confirmed.

There are 14 fire crews fighting the blaze. Source: Supplied

Fire crews, which includes pumps, specialist and support units, have extinguished the majority of the visible fire on the outside and can now move deeper into the building.