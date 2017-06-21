 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


One person still missing after fire engulfs house in Nelson

share
Kaitlin Ruddock

Kaitlin Ruddock 

1 NEWS Reporter

One person remains unaccounted for after a fire engulfed a house in Nelson in the early hours of this morning.

Six fire crews and police were called to the scene just after 4am, where the house was already fully alight.

Police say one person is "safe and well" while another remains missing.

The owners of the property are believed to be a couple in their mid-seventies, but police couldn't confirm the relationship between the occupant found safe and the person still unaccounted for.

Nelson Police Sergeant Gus Carlsson says they've been in touch with the residents' family members and that their "thoughts are with them".

Mr Carlsson described the scene as "fairly difficult to reach and extinguish" and says it will take a number of days to determine the cause of the fire.

There is still a significant amount of smoke in area and neighbouring preschools have been advised to shut and relocate, while Stokes School is keeping students inside for the day. 

It took six fire crews to extinguish the one-storey house fire, which is located on Main Rd amongst bushes and trees, behind the Elim Christian Centre.

It took six crews to extinguish the one-storey house fire in the suburb of Stoke.
Source: 1 NEWS

A Fire spokesperson said they received the call out just after 4am, and the blaze was put out around 6:30am today.

Related

Accidents

Nelson

Kaitlin Ruddock

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:27
1
Breakfast weatherman Chris Chang has the latest forecast.

Winter making its presence felt as wet weather set to hit most of the country tomorrow

04:22
2
Our Political Reporter says the alleged secret tapings of his staff in 2015 ‘is not a good look’ for National’s Barclay and Bill English.

'Ongoing discussions' over future of embattled Todd Barclay - Bill English

00:43
3
In a Facebook poll by TVNZ’s Breakfast 92 per cent of respondents want the Clutha-Southland MP to step down.

Video: Todd Barclay needs to 'man up' - resounding call for MP to quit over alleged secret taping scandal

00:21
4
The NZ hooker scored three tries against England in his side's 64-17 Rugby Championship final.

Video: 'Hopefully one day I'll be in the ABs' - Baby Blacks hat-trick hero Asafo Aumua after sensational campaign


00:18
5
The pair of gentle giants were quick and efficient in their save at Grand Park Zoo in South Korea.

Video: Distressed elephants team up for incredible rescue of calf struggling in zoo enclosure's pool

00:43
In a Facebook poll by TVNZ’s Breakfast 92 per cent of respondents want the Clutha-Southland MP to step down.

Video: Todd Barclay needs to 'man up' - resounding call for MP to quit over alleged secret taping scandal

In a Facebook poll by TVNZ's Breakfast 92 % of respondents want the National MP gone.

04:22
Our Political Reporter says the alleged secret tapings of his staff in 2015 ‘is not a good look’ for National’s Barclay and Bill English.

'Ongoing discussions' over future of embattled Todd Barclay - Bill English

Bill English told 1 NEWS Political Editor Corin Dann, he'll have more to say on the Mr Barclay "later".

01:55
Pomegranate kitchen only launched eight month ago but it’s a hit.

Wellington catering company which employs refugees proving so successful it needs a new kitchen

Pomegranate Kitchen only launched eight months ago but it's already a hit.

A similar trinket box to the one containing ashes that was stolen from Fiona Grove's home.

'Return my babies to me' - devastated mum makes public plea after ashes of stillborn twins stolen

Fiona Grove arrived home last night to find her house had been broken into, and one of the things stolen was a trinket box containing her twins' ashes.

Tickets to one of Lorde's New Zealand concerts being offered for sale on Ticketmaster at a hugely-inflated price - the face value was $95 each.

Ministers say scalping not their problem - but Ladyhawke says it's 'definitely unfair'

Tickets to some Lorde gigs were available for resale minutes after they sold out yesterday - for more than four times what they were bought for.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ