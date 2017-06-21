One person still missing after fire engulfs house in Nelson

One person remains unaccounted for after a fire engulfed a house in Nelson in the early hours of this morning.

Six fire crews and police were called to the scene just after 4am, where the house was already fully alight.

Police say one person is "safe and well" while another remains missing.

The owners of the property are believed to be a couple in their mid-seventies, but police couldn't confirm the relationship between the occupant found safe and the person still unaccounted for.

Nelson Police Sergeant Gus Carlsson says they've been in touch with the residents' family members and that their "thoughts are with them".

Mr Carlsson described the scene as "fairly difficult to reach and extinguish" and says it will take a number of days to determine the cause of the fire.

There is still a significant amount of smoke in area and neighbouring preschools have been advised to shut and relocate, while Stokes School is keeping students inside for the day.

It took six fire crews to extinguish the one-storey house fire, which is located on Main Rd amongst bushes and trees, behind the Elim Christian Centre.