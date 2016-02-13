One person stabbed in Auckland street brawl involving up to 40 people

Source:
A fight involving about 30 to 40 people erupted on an Auckland street, and left one person with stab wounds, early this morning.
Police say one person received stab wounds during the fight, in the suburb of Glen Innes about 1.40am.
That person is in a stable condition in hospital, police say.
A St John spokesperson said two ambulance crews attended the scene.
The spokesperson couldn't confirm the age or sex of the patient.
