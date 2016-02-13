One person stabbed in Auckland street brawl involving up to 40 people

A fight involving about 30 to 40 people erupted on an Auckland street, and left one person with stab wounds, early this morning.

Police emergency scene Source: 1 NEWS

Police say one person received stab wounds during the fight, in the suburb of Glen Innes about 1.40am.

That person is in a stable condition in hospital, police say.

A St John spokesperson said two ambulance crews attended the scene.

The spokesperson couldn't confirm the age or sex of the patient.