One person shot in 'serious incident' in Christchurch

One person has been hospitalised with a gunshot wound following a serious incident in Woolston, Christchurch.

Police. (File photo) Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to the incident at 8.20pm near the intersection of Radley Street and Ferry Road.

The injured person has been transported to hospital where they are reported to be in a serious condition.

Police say they are following a number of lines of enquiry to locate the person responsible, and encourage anyone with information to come forward.

According to Stuff, an officer at the scene said a person was shot in the neck after an argument on the street.

"It seems that someone has driven up here, had a verbal argument and shot a guy in the neck," the officer told Stuff.

"He is in hospital but seems to be OK. It seems he was shot with a low-calibre weapon."