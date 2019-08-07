One person seriously injured in brawl between youths at Hamilton transport centre

One person has been seriously injured following a huge brawl involving youths outside the entrance to Hamilton's transport centre this afternoon.

Police were called to the scene of what they called a "mass disorder", following reports of a large group of youths congregating at the Hamilton Transport Centre at 3.46pm, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

Hundreds of youths, some of which were various school uniforms were seen throwing punches, Stuff reported.



One person was transported to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition, a St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

The fighting has since stopped and the crowd has been dispersed into smaller groups, police said.

Police remain at the scene at the entrance to the transport centre as they continue to monitor the situation.



While the crowd has been reduced, police say "a lot of youths" are reported to be out on the surrounding streets.

