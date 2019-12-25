One person seriously injured after early morning stabbing in Hamilton

A person has been seriously injured after being stabbed in Hamilton this morning.
Ulster St in Hamilton. Source: Google Street View.
Two others sustained minor injuries in the Ulster St altercation, which police were alerted to at around 2.10am.
One person sustained serious stab wounds and was taken to Waikato Hospital.
Police are making enquiries into this incident with an examination of the scene taking place.
Police ask anyone who may have seen this incident, or who has information that can assist to contact 105.