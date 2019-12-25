TODAY |

One person seriously injured after early morning stabbing in Hamilton

Source:  1 NEWS

A person has been seriously injured after being stabbed in Hamilton this morning.

Ulster St in Hamilton. Source: Google Street View.

Two others sustained minor injuries in the Ulster St altercation, which police were alerted to at around 2.10am.

One person sustained serious stab wounds and was taken to Waikato Hospital.

Police are making enquiries into this incident with an examination of the scene taking place.

Police ask anyone who may have seen this incident, or who has information that can assist to contact 105.

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Prince Phillip discharged from hospital, flown to join royal family for traditional Christmas
2
Richie McCaw at six, no Nonu, Retallick or Conrad Smith in BBC's team of the decade
3
Harry and Meghan release adorable 'electronic' Christmas card where baby Archie steals the limelight
4
Auckland neighbourhood's dazzling Christmas lights attract big crowds
5
Canterbury mystery-spinner shines in Super Smash win over Central Districts
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:45

Christmas comes early as animals at Orana Wildlife Park wake up to treats and presents
02:25

Waikanae locals urge Bunnings' bosses to reverse closure decision - 'It's appalling'
01:52

Auckland neighbourhood's dazzling Christmas lights attract big crowds

Locals continue search for bodies of Whakaari/White Island victims