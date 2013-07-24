 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


One person seriously injured after being 'thrown' from fleeing car in Hamilton crash

share

Source:

1 NEWS

One person is in a serious but stable condition in Waikato Hospital after being thrown from a car that crashed into another vehicle in Hamilton's Fairview Downs this morning.

Police car

Source: 1 NEWS

Hamilton Police are investigating the crash, which happened on Powells Street just before 3.30am today.

Police attempted to stop a vehicle for routine checks when it failed to stop and fled police.

The car crashed into another vehicle only a short time after.

One passenger was thrown from the fleeing vehicle and sustained serious injuries. He is now in Waikato Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The occupant of the other vehicle was uninjured.

The driver fled the scene of the collision and was located a short time later by police.

A 20-year-old man will appear in Hamilton District Court on Monday morning facing charges in relation to the collision.

Serious Crash Unit are investigating.

Related

Hamilton and Waikato

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Police fire pepper spray on protesters during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Trump's inauguration: More than 200 arrested during protests against President Donald Trump

00:36
2

Watch: 'Now sit still' - woman live streams taping two-year-old son to wall so she can do housework

00:30
3
Mehedi Hasan Miraz left the ball thinking it was sailing wide only to watch it fly past his frozen body and send the bails flying.

LIVE: Black Caps lose Williamson, Raval in nightmare over early on day two

00:08
4
Hundreds marched through Auckland's CBD, against Donald Trump's inauguration as President of the United States.

Watch: 'We're marching for equality, against greed and power' - American at Auckland protest gets loud at women's march

5
England coach Eddie Jones

Eddie Jones: The sporting world lacks leaders, NZ are going through it right now

Police fire pepper spray on protesters during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Trump's inauguration: More than 200 arrested during protests against President Donald Trump

See 1 NEWS' coverage of President Trump's inauguration here.

00:20
One person is dead and scores are injured after a man erratically drove along the Bourke Street Mall.

'It was carnage' - Kiwi in Melbourne describes terrifying moment car mowed down crowd in CBD

Olivia Bell was shopping close to Bourke Street Mall this afternoon when she heard screaming and saw people running.


00:23
It's January but already Mt Ruapehu has been coated in 'about 10cm of snow" overnight.

Watch: January snow! Umm isn't it supposed to be summer Mr Weatherman? Mt Ruapehu hit by bizarre snow storm

It's the height of summer but you wouldn't know it looking at some of New Zealand's snow-coated peaks this week.

00:40
Wainuiomata mum of four, Sarah Mataiti, says while their Maori emersion state school tries to keep costs low, it all adds up.

Mum-of-four says state school costs add up no matter how hard you try

New research released today shows the cost of state schooling has risen by 15 per cent from 2007.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ