One person seriously injured after being 'thrown' from fleeing car in Hamilton crash

One person is in a serious but stable condition in Waikato Hospital after being thrown from a car that crashed into another vehicle in Hamilton's Fairview Downs this morning.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

Hamilton Police are investigating the crash, which happened on Powells Street just before 3.30am today.



Police attempted to stop a vehicle for routine checks when it failed to stop and fled police.

The car crashed into another vehicle only a short time after.

One passenger was thrown from the fleeing vehicle and sustained serious injuries. He is now in Waikato Hospital in a serious but stable condition.



The occupant of the other vehicle was uninjured.



The driver fled the scene of the collision and was located a short time later by police.