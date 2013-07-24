One person seriously injured after being 'thrown' from fleeing car in Hamilton crash

Source:
One person is in a serious but stable condition in Waikato Hospital after being thrown from a car that crashed into another vehicle in Hamilton's Fairview Downs this morning.
Hamilton Police are investigating the crash, which happened on Powells Street just before 3.30am today.
Police attempted to stop a vehicle for routine checks when it failed to stop and fled police.
The car crashed into another vehicle only a short time after.
One passenger was thrown from the fleeing vehicle and sustained serious injuries. He is now in Waikato Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
The occupant of the other vehicle was uninjured.
The driver fled the scene of the collision and was located a short time later by police.
A 20-year-old man will appear in Hamilton District Court on Monday morning facing charges in relation to the collision.
Serious Crash Unit are investigating.
