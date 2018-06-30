One person seriously injured after being shot in Invercargill

One person has been hospitalised with serious injuries after being shot in the South Island today.

The incident occurred near Kelvin Street, in Invercargill. Source: Facebook / What's On Invers

The incident occurred on Kelvin Street, in Invercargill, at 9.15am.



A 52-year-old man was transported to Invercargill Hospital, a St John's spokesperson told 1 NEWS.



Police have confirmed the man was shot.

The Armed Offenders Squad was called in as a precautionary measure, police said.

"There's been a shooting in the Kelvin and Thames Street area. Armed defenders have been bought in for the man hunt," Facebook page What's On Invers said.

"Kelvin street is closed between Gala and Herbert streets."

Officers would like to hear from any members of the public who may have witnessed the incident.



Cordons are in place as police work to establish the events which have occurred.

More to come.