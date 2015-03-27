One person rescued from burning apartment in Christchurch

Source:
One person has been taken to hospital and is in a critical condition after a fire broke out in a Christchurch apartment block this morning.
Photo / iStock
Emergency services were called about 7am, police said, to the City Central Motel Apartments on Barbadoes Street in the CBD.
Fire Service staff entered the apartment and conducted a full search, and one person was rescued from the flames and taken to Christchurch Hospital.
The fire broke out in the bedroom of the apartment and crews remain at the scene.
