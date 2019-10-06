TODAY |

One person remains in hospital after taking unknown substance at Auckland concert

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Health
Music

One person remains in hospital after Friday night's Listen In festival in Auckland.

Three people were rushed to hospital in a critical condition after taking unknown substances at the event held at Mount Smart Stadium where a 20,000-strong crowd had gathered. 

The injuries occurred at EDM concert Listen In 2019 with all the three people, plus two others who sustained more minor injuries, taken to Auckland Hospital, a St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS yesterday. 

St John head of public affairs, Victoria Hawkins, confirmed to 1 NEWS the incidents involving the three critical patients were substance-related, but added they "can only treat anything ingested as a poison".

"Obviously they ingested something. As to what that is, we’re not sure," Ms Hawkins said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Green Party says the testing would save lives. Source: 1 NEWS

It comes amid debate over whether the testing of drugs at music festivals should be made legal.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Three people were rushed to hospital in a critical condition after taking unknown substances at Listen In. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Health
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Kiwi Israel Adesanya knocks out Robert Whittaker to win UFC's undisputed middleweight title
2
Rugby World Cup LIVE updates: All Blacks showing a much dominant performance in second half piling on points
3
Police describe scenes of anxiety and disorganisation at 600-strong Dunedin party where student died
4
After odd question about life outside All Blacks, Steve Hansen gets media laughing with zinger of a reply
5
'Soft on crime' Government has led to gang recruitment, National says
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:55

New mobile educational unit brings history to life for Kiwi kids as it follows Tuia 250 journey

One person dead after crash involving car and motorcycle in Marlborough

Child dies after suffering accidental injuries in Wellington
00:24

Student dead, two others seriously injured at out of control house party in Dunedin