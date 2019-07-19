TODAY |

One person remains critical after Christchurch house explosion yesterday

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Christchurch and Canterbury

One person remains in a critical condition at Christchurch Hospital after a gas explosion at a house yesterday morning.

Three people are in stable conditions at Christchurch Hospital, while another person might be transferred to the serious burns unit at Middlemore Hospital, a Christchurch Hospital spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

Another person has been discharged this morning.

One house, on Marble Court in Northwood, was destroyed in the explosion, five were "severely affected" and 17 others were impacted by debris, Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Police said in a statement today they are still at the scene while an examination is carried out today and tomorrow by police, Fire and Emergency NZ and WorkSafe investigators.

Twelve properties in Marble Court remain unsafe and residents of those properties are unable to access their homes, the statement says. Cordons remain in place.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The home was turned into a pile of matchsticks, sending debris flying onto nearby properties. Source: 1 NEWS

Witness at the scene Ann Gray told 1 NEWS yesterday her house shook and she originally thought the explosion was an earthquake, she would have guessed about 7.5 magnitude.

But then saw debris, including wood, billow into the air.

"It was massive ... bits of wood and everything," she said. "It was like the whole house had exploded."

Brad and Megan Culver, who live directly behind the house which exploded, also recounted the moments they pulled injured people from the ruins.

"The house [which exploded] was in a complete pile of timber, and rubbish. You couldn't even conceive that it was a house, there was nothing left standing," Mr Culver said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

One official said today’s explosion was unlike anything he’s ever seen during his 25 years in the business. Source: 1 NEWS

A gas expert said he has never seen such a serious gas explosion during his 25-year career.

"Those pictures from the site today were horrendous and I feel sorry for the occupants and obviously it's a hugely devastating event that they went through," Master Plumbers director Martin de Gouw said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A home on Marble Court has been reduced to rubble following today’s incident. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Reports of sediment, mud running into Auckland stream from major motorway project
2
Man, 73, recovering in hospital after being stuck in Northland waters for six hours
3
Jacob Braithwaite pulled people from the house moments after the blast.
'Pretty much just raw flesh' – Man who rushed to rescue people from Christchurch gas explosion describes gruesome scene
4
Kimberlee Downs is joined on TVNZ’s weekly rugby show by 1 NEWS’ Scotty Stevenson and Andrew Saville.
The Front Row: World Cup countdown begins, All Blacks stats-attack and Scotty storms out
5
An image posted on Instagram by Iyia Liu, left, and a screenshot of Celebration Box products, pictured right.
Celebration Box may have breached Fair Trading Act, Commerce Commission finds
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:58
The Esmeralda is on a seven-month training exercise around the Pacific.

Chilean naval ship welcomed by 21-gun salute as it docks in Auckland
Prisoner (file picture)

Man who pretended partner died to defraud IRD out of $1m imprisoned for three years
02:12
Two major pieces of law are set to be overhauled.

Big changes ahead for New Zealand's biosecurity system

Person dies following crash near Opotiki