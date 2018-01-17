TODAY |

One person missing, two survive after boat sinks in Far North

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Northland
Accidents

One person is missing after a boat sank in Hihi in the Far North tonight.

Police say three people were on board the boat and two of them have been accounted for and are in stable condition. 

The boat itself has also been found. 

Police were called to reports of a sunken boat at 7.45pm..

Coastguard have confirmed they have also been responding to the incident tonight.

The search will continue tomorrow morning.

The area is in Doubtless Bay on the east coast.

MetService has a gale warning in place for the area overnight.

Coastguard NZ in action, patrolling a beach
Source: Te Karere
More From
New Zealand
Northland
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Jessica Roden's pantry.
Opinion: Plastic Free July 'not convenient, not cheap and not even possible'
2
Sonny Bill Williams hits out at those saying he's under pressure to retain All Blacks spot
3
It’s probably best to avoid taking a dip in this weather.
Watch: Eerie scenes at Hanmer Springs, as heavy snow blankets tourist hotspot
4
The throngs of retail workers gathered in front of a Countdown supermarket in Westfield St Lukes.
Auckland retail workers storm major mall as they demand better pay
5
Bay of Plenty District road policing manager inspector Brent Crowe talked to media outside the cordon.
Names of four men killed in horror forestry road crash released
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:39
Quitline says dogs and cats are twice as likely to get cancer if their owners smoke around them.

Pets twice as likely to get cancer if exposed to tobacco smoke - Quitline
04:48
Dr Patrick Foley of Sommerville Veterinary Centre reckons it’s time to talk about it.

New Zealanders' demand for vets seriously outstripping supply
02:04
Brothels around the country have been visited by Immigration compliance officers.

Immigration sting finds 38 foreigners illegally employed as sex workers across New Zealand
04:18
New regulations will also be introduced to help clean up wastewater and stormwater systems.

Government to create 'dedicated watchdog' to regulate water quality