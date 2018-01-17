One person missing, two survive after boat sinks in Far North

One person is missing after a boat sank in Hihi in the Far North tonight.

Police say three people were on board the boat and two of them have been accounted for and are in stable condition.

The boat itself has also been found.

Police were called to reports of a sunken boat at 7.45pm..

Coastguard have confirmed they have also been responding to the incident tonight.

The search will continue tomorrow morning.

The area is in Doubtless Bay on the east coast.