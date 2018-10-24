One person missing, two injured in Christchurch house fire

At least one person is missing following a house fire on Gosport Street, Aranui in Christchurch early this morning.

Two patients are being transferred to hospital with minor injuries.

Fire and Emergency NZ says the fire is now out and crews are dampening down hot spots.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Darryl Ball told 1NEWS they were alerted to a well-involved house fire at 2.10am.

A scene guard will remain in place and fire investigators will return on site later.