One person missing after tandem skydivers land in Lake Wakatipu

An incident is unfolding on Lake Wakatipu in Central Otago after two male skydivers landed in the lake while taking part in a tandem skydive.
Police say emergency services are responding to a water rescue and are on the lake. One person has been recovered from the water and taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The other skydiver is still missing and a search is underway for them involving the Coastguard, the Harbourmaster, water taxis and helicopters.
Police were alerted to the incident near Jack's Point at 1.42pm.
WorkSafe have been informed about the incident.
