 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


One person missing after tandem skydivers land in Lake Wakatipu

share

Source:

1 NEWS

An incident is unfolding on Lake Wakatipu in Central Otago after two male skydivers landed in the lake while taking part in a tandem skydive.

Lake Wakatipu

Police say emergency services are responding to a water rescue and are on the lake. One person has been recovered from the water and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The other skydiver is still missing and a search is underway for them involving the Coastguard, the Harbourmaster, water taxis and helicopters.

Police were alerted to the incident near Jack's Point at 1.42pm.

WorkSafe have been informed about the incident.

Related

Dunedin and Otago

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:20
1
Police confirmed that they found a body while searching for the woman at Haumoana, who was trying to help two kids who were in trouble.

'Our loss is overwhelming' says family of woman who drowned trying to save her children at Hawke's Bay beach

2

One person missing after tandem skydivers land in Lake Wakatipu

3

NZ's top selling car of 2017 revealed

4
Paku Hil North Island New Zealand

Elderly woman dies in Pauanui water incident

00:45
5
Police are hunting for the person involved.

Raw video: Hooded person caught on CCTV pouring petrol on car in Hamilton, before lighting it and causing massive fireball

One person missing after tandem skydivers land in Lake Wakatipu

One person has been recovered from the water and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

00:20
Police confirmed that they found a body while searching for the woman at Haumoana, who was trying to help two kids who were in trouble.

'Our loss is overwhelming' says family of woman who drowned trying to save her children at Hawke's Bay beach

Police have named the woman as Amy Jenny Brown, aged 35, from Taupo.


02:10
The official holiday period ended this morning and drownings claimed the lives of three people.

'Know your limits' - Water Safety NZ pleads with drowning rescuers to think before they act

It comes after the second fatal incident in a week involving parents attempting to help their own children.

01:31
Kupe the Captain Cooker is using his snout to sniff out rats and possums.

Meet Kupe the wild piglet, an unlikely ally helping make NZ predator free by 2050

Kupe the Captain Cooker is using his snout to sniff out rats and possums in Coromandel.

00:33
The retired para-sprinter says there are other disciplines that have caught his eye for future endeavours.

Video: 'I'm gonna keep running 'cos I don't want to get fat!' Liam Malone certain he's not finished with sport

The retired para-sprinter says there are other disciplines that have caught his eye for future endeavours.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 