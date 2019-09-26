One person missing after couple get into trouble on Hokitika River

One person is still missing after a couple got into trouble on the Hokitika River this morning.
Police said in a statement emergency services were called to the Hokitika River mouth, where two people were reported to have gotten into difficulty in the water at about 9.45am.
One person has been pulled from the water. However, another has not yet been located, the statement said.
A police search and rescue team, along with the coastguard, LandSAR, Maritime NZ and a rescue helicopter are continuing to search for the missing person.