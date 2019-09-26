TODAY |

One person missing after couple get into trouble on Hokitika River

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
West Coast

One person is still missing after a couple got into trouble on the Hokitika River this morning.

Police said in a statement emergency services were called to the Hokitika River mouth, where two people were reported to have gotten into difficulty in the water at about 9.45am.

One person has been pulled from the water. However, another has not yet been located, the statement said.

A police search and rescue team, along with the coastguard, LandSAR, Maritime NZ and a rescue helicopter are continuing to search for the missing person.

Lake Hokitika Gorge. (File photo) Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
West Coast
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Fonterra announces closure of Kāpiti Coast plant, hours after reporting $605m loss
2
Promising Kiwi tennis player Carolina Lewis dies unexpectedly in US, aged 23
3
Watch: In busy final day at UN, Jacinda Ardern appears on American breakfast TV
4
Winston Peters calls Simon Bridges a 'turkey' during exchange in Parliament
5
'Putting my family first' - Roger Tuivasa-Sheck in doubt for Kiwis internationals
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Students call for minimum hostel standards after death at Canterbury University residence

Stunning images from around the country after wild weather hit New Zealand overnight
03:52

Air NZ has 'obligation' to keep prices low after Jetstar bails on regions, Shane Jones says

Twenty new stores, outdoor dining precinct to open at Auckland's Westfield Newmarket mall