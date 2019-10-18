One person missing after boat overturns on Waitaki River in Otago

A person is missing after their boat overturned on the Waitaki River near Duntroon this morning.

The two other people on the boat called police at 2.25pm after walking some distance to get help.

Police say in a statement the pair have been transported to Oamaru Hospital in moderate condition.

The boat overturned at 11am and police say one person "is reportedly still missing in the water".

A helicopter and four jet boats are searching for the missing person.

The boat has been located.