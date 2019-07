One person has died and five others are injured, one critical, in a two car crash in the Waikato this evening.

The crash between two cars took place on Waipapa Road near Mangakino just before 6.30pm.

Police told 1 NEWS one person died as a result of the crash while another is critically injured after becoming trapped in their vehicle.

The person has since been freed. Ambulance staff and a rescue helicopter attended the crash.