One person killed in Whangārei crash overnight

One person died in a single-vehicle crash in Whangārei early this morning.
Emergency services were called to the crash on Otaika Valley Road, Otaika, between Stunnell Road and Mulberry Lane, shortly after midnight.
Police said the person died at the scene. The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.
The crash occurred hours after another one in the region yesterday evening that left another person dead.
Police say that crash, involving two vehicles on State Highway 1, took place in Oakleigh around 5.50pm.