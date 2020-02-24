TODAY |

One person killed in Dunedin house fire

Source:  1 NEWS

One person has died following a house fire in Dunedin early this morning. 

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Challis Street about 3am. Source: Breakfast

Emergency services were called to the blaze at the 15 metre by 10 metre single-storey house on Challis Street about 3am.

On arrival, the house was fully involved and fire crews performed CPR on one person but later the person died at the scene, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

They were pronounced dead at 3.30am.

Four crews from St Kilda, Lookout Point and Willowbank and Dunedin were working on the blaze which has since been put out. Firefighters remain at the scene to dampen down hotspots.

No other people have been injured, emergency responders believe. 

Police and St John also attended the incident.

Fire investigators are now responding to determine the cause of the fire.

Police CIB and investigators will return this morning to investigate.

