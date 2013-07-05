 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


One person killed in crash near Foxton

share

Source:

1 NEWS

One person has died following a serious crash near Foxton this morning, St John says.

Police road closed

Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the crash between two cars just after 10am on Levin Road, State Highway One just south of Foxton.

A St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS that one person had died at the scene.

Another person, believed to be the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash, has moderate injuries and has been taken to Palmerston North Hospital. 

The road is closed and police have put diversions in place.

Related

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
British and Irish Lions flanker Sean O'Brien

Lions flanker says team would have 'comfortably' won All Blacks series if not for Gatland's over-training

2
A strong 6.4 Magnitude earthquake struck 85km NNW of Isangel, Vanuatu.

Strong 6.4 earthquake strikes Vanuatu

00:30
3
Gavin Cooper spoke for Taumalolo after Jared Waerea-Hargreaves singled him out earlier this week for their playoff game this weekend.

Watch: Jason Taumalolo in stitches after Cowboys skipper impersonates him to challenge Kiwis teammate

00:47
4
Mr Peters said the polls were wrong earlier this year and they are wrong now, a day after a 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll showed party support at five per cent.

'These pollsters get it wrong' - Winston Peters says NZ First has more support than indicated

01:46
5
Hughie Fury's trainer says he and Joseph Parker's promoter have made peace.

'It's all tongue in cheek stuff'- Peter Fury understands 'good mate' David Higgins after fiery press conference

02:34
English and Ardern were put on the spot over potential coalition partners. Mr English didn't mince his words.

Watch: 'I'm suggesting to voters they cut out the middle man' – English issues blunt message on Peters

English and Ardern were put on the spot over potential coalition partners. Mr English didn't mince his words.

00:47
Mr Peters said the polls were wrong earlier this year and they are wrong now, a day after a 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll showed party support at five per cent.

'These pollsters get it wrong' - Winston Peters says NZ First has more support than indicated

The NZ First leader was pushed again this morning on which party he'll back.

00:29
The NZ First leader says he can't confirm whether he would go with Labour or National.

'If I knew, I'd tell you' - Winston Peters insists he hasn't made a decision about which party he'll work with

The NZ First leader says he can't confirm whether he would go with Labour or National.

08:22
Who was the winner – and what were the main messages? Corin Dann and Andrea Vance break down tonight's final 1 NEWS Leaders Debate.

Watch: Leaders Debate analysis - Bill English wants to knock Winston out … and he's almost done it

Who was the winner – and what were the main messages? Corin Dann and Andrea Vance break down the final 1 NEWS Leaders Debate.

01:46
But Bill argues National's ads are accurate when it comes to the public's hip pocket.

English, Ardern clash in debate as shock 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll shows National on top in big turnaround

Tax, health, water and the fuel crisis all got an airing as the leaders staked their claims for vote.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 