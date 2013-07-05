One person killed in crash near Foxton

One person has died following a serious crash near Foxton this morning, St John says.

Police road closed Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the crash between two cars just after 10am on Levin Road, State Highway One just south of Foxton.

A St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS that one person had died at the scene.

Another person, believed to be the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash, has moderate injuries and has been taken to Palmerston North Hospital.