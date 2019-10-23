TODAY |

One person killed in Christchurch house fire

Source:  1 NEWS

A person has died in a house fire in Christchurch last night.

A firefighter operates a fire truck. Source: Luke Appleby/1 NEWS

Canterbury Metro Area Commander Superintendent Lane Todd said a body had been found at the property on Conservators Road, in McLeans Island.

The body is yet to be removed and formal identification is yet to be carried out, Mr Todd said.

"Police and Fire and Emergency NZ will be conducting a joint scene examination at the property as part of the investigation to understand the cause.

"However, due to the nature of the damage, this is expected to take some time as the building is unsafe. A priority for us is to ensure the search of the property can be completed in a safe manner."

Mr Todd said the property was "extensively damaged" in the blaze. 

The tragedy follows the deaths of two young children in a Christchurch house fire earlier in the month.

New Zealand
Accidents
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:14
Woman pleads guilty to escaping from Auckland managed isolation facility
2
NZ suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong, after China passes controversial law
3
Convicted paedophile who worked on set of NZ children's TV show admits making and distributing child sex abuse images
4
More than 13,000 NZ businesses ordered to repay Covid-19 wage subsidy
5
'It’s causing massive problems' - Beekeeper says nothing can be done to stop NZ bees picking up traces of weed-killer glyphosate
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:33

NZ suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong, after China passes controversial law
06:44

Auckland's trees 'decimated' since cost-saving 2012 RMA changes, arborist warns
00:26

Convicted paedophile who worked on set of NZ children's TV show admits making and distributing child sex abuse images
06:38

Modern slavery expert hopes more victims will come forward following NZ's first conviction