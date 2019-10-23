One person killed in Christchurch house fire

A person has died in a house fire in Christchurch last night.

Canterbury Metro Area Commander Superintendent Lane Todd said a body had been found at the property on Conservators Road, in McLeans Island.

The body is yet to be removed and formal identification is yet to be carried out, Mr Todd said.

"Police and Fire and Emergency NZ will be conducting a joint scene examination at the property as part of the investigation to understand the cause.

"However, due to the nature of the damage, this is expected to take some time as the building is unsafe. A priority for us is to ensure the search of the property can be completed in a safe manner."

Mr Todd said the property was "extensively damaged" in the blaze.