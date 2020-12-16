One person injured in helicopter crash on Mahia Peninsula

One person has been injured after reports of a helicopter crash near Mahia in Hawke's Bay.

Police say initial reports suggest the crash is off the Mahia East Coast Road.

St John ambulance confirmed they are treating one person with moderate injuries.

A helicopter, ambulance and first response unit to the scene was sent to the scene by St John.

In a statement earlier this morning police said: "At this early stage we don't have any information on the number of people on board the helicopter or any injuries sustained".

"An update will be provided as soon as information becomes available."

Today’s crash comes a day after a fatal helicopter crash near Kaikoura in which two adults died and three children were injured.



