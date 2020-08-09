One person injured following stabbing near Auckland supermarket

One person is in hospital following a stabbing near a Mt Wellington Countdown in Auckland this morning.
A Countdown in Mt Wellington, Auckland has been cordoned off after an incident. Source: 1 NEWS
Police said they were called to the Penrose Road scene shortly after 8am and the person was in a stable condition in hospital.
A nearby store worker told 1 NEWS: “Someone got stabbed, they were rushed to hospital. That’s all I know.”
Police have cordoned off the area outside the supermarket.
“We're attending an incident on Penrose Road and initial inquiries suggest a person has been injured," a police spokesperson said.
Police will conduct a scene examination.
Initial inquiries indicate this was an isolated incident, police said.