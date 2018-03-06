One person injured on fishing boat off East Cape coast, rescue ship on its way

A person on board a fishing boat off the coast of the East Cape has been injured and a rescue ship is on its way.

Offshore patrol vessel HMNZS Wellington. Source: New Zealand Defence Force

The person is currently on board Connie S, 700 nautical miles north east of the East Cape.

The Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand says it received an emergency beacon alert from the fishing boat's skipper at 6.30pm yesterday.

One person was reported to be injured, but in stable condition.

RCCNZ has organised the HMNZS Wellington ship to travel to the area to pick up the injured man with a doctor and nurse on board.

The ship was involved in the Whakaari/White Island recovery operation and RCCNZ said it was the closest available vessel with the necessary medical capability on board.