TODAY |

One person injured on fishing boat off East Cape coast, rescue ship on its way

Source:  1 NEWS

A person on board a fishing boat off the coast of the East Cape has been injured and a rescue ship is on its way. 

Offshore patrol vessel HMNZS Wellington. Source: New Zealand Defence Force

The person is currently on board Connie S, 700 nautical miles north east of the East Cape. 

The Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand says it received an emergency beacon alert from the fishing boat's skipper at 6.30pm yesterday.

One person was reported to be injured, but in stable condition.

RCCNZ has organised the HMNZS Wellington ship to travel to the area to pick up the injured man with a doctor and nurse on board.

The ship was involved in the Whakaari/White Island recovery operation and RCCNZ said it was the closest available vessel with the necessary medical capability on board.

HMNZS Wellington left the Whakaari/White Island area at 2.15pm today, and it will take roughly 24 hours to get to the fishing boat.

New Zealand
Gisborne
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Final goodbye: Remembering the influential people who died in 2019
2
Person shot in Hastings as Flaxmere school locked down after gun incident
3
John Campbell sits next to sleeping child at food bank, livid at state of poverty in NZ
4
Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua makes three changes for next month's Nations Cup in the UK
5
McDonald's cuts ties with Aussie restaurant owner over video of alleged racist rant
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Pike River mine re-entry team step through 170m barrier for first time since 2011
00:28

Australia's Foreign Minister says 'hearts and thoughts' are with families of Whakaari/White Island victims

Person shot in Hastings as Flaxmere school locked down after gun incident

00:36

Teenager arrested over Wellington park stabbing which left woman seriously injured