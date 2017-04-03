One person injured after tree falls on train in Wellington; Wairarapa line suspended

Train services on the Wairarapa to Wellington line are suspended this morning after a tree fell onto a passing train near Woodside.

Metlink said high winds felled the tree which came down on the locomotive of an early morning train into the capital.

It caused one injury, believed to be the driver, who's now in Wairarapa Hospital.

Rail crews said due to the location of the incident and damage of the locomotive it could be some time before train services are restored.

Metlink is trying to source buses for stranded commuters but is advising people to use alternative transport.

MetService issued a severe weather warning yesterday saying strong winds are expected around Wellington and Wairarapa.

This morning it tweeted that it had recorded 124km/h wind gusts at the Remutaka Summit in Wellington.

A strong wind warning is in effect in Wairarapa until 11am and in Wellington until 8am.