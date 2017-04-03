TODAY |

One person injured after tree falls on train in Wellington; Wairarapa line suspended

More From
New Zealand
Transport
Wellington

Train services on the Wairarapa to Wellington line are suspended this morning after a tree fell onto a passing train near Woodside.

Metlink said high winds felled the tree which came down on the locomotive of an early morning train into the capital.

It caused one injury, believed to be the driver, who's now in Wairarapa Hospital.

Rail crews said due to the location of the incident and damage of the locomotive it could be some time before train services are restored.

Metlink is trying to source buses for stranded commuters but is advising people to use alternative transport.

MetService issued a severe weather warning yesterday saying strong winds are expected around Wellington and Wairarapa.

This morning it tweeted that it had recorded 124km/h wind gusts at the Remutaka Summit in Wellington.

A strong wind warning is in effect in Wairarapa until 11am and in Wellington until 8am.

The wind speed is expected to drop this afternoon.

rnz.co.nz

Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Transport
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:01
'Don't want to act anything bigger then we are' - Aaron Smith on respecting Japan's tattoo rules
2
Sonny Bill Williams trains in Tokyo, dishes out slaps to Scott Barrett as part of warm-up drill
3
'Straight yes' - Simon Bridges calls for PM to step down if she lied about Labour staffer allegations
4
Gemma McCaw calls out fan on sideline who 'ridiculed' her during return to national hockey tournament
5
Pet store fined over $10k for kitten with ruptured cornea, improper care of other animals
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:27

NZ 'important priority' for free trade agreement with UK post-Brexit, visiting official says

New gangs, more recruits, and a community in the crossfire in South Auckland
02:37

Fair Go: 'Incorrect curb parking' tickets rankle trio in Auckland's Ranui
04:50

Fair Go: Courier companies promise to do better after struggling to use fancy new letterbox